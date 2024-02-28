Belk Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Crown & Ivy, the Retailer's Premier Private Label Brand, with Two Special Collections for Spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrations are in order for Belk as the retailer commemorates a decade of design with its most popular in-house brand, Crown & Ivy.

In a retail industry with thousands of brands, Belk saw an opportunity within its assortments to create a brand that uniquely captured the company's Southern DNA, and Crown & Ivy was born. The label immediately appealed to Belk's customers and has grown into the company's most popular and largest private brand.

Crown & Ivy started as a Women's apparel line at Belk in the spring of 2014 as a tailor-made collection of colorful, preppy, and vibrant designs for the southern woman. Soon after the Women's line soared to success, Belk expanded the brand to include: Men's, Kids', Home, Shoes, and Accessories. Once the entire family was able to be part of the Crown & Ivy look, loyalty to the brand continued to skyrocket. Crown & Ivy reflects the Southern lifestyle and lets customers show off their personalities in bright and colorful ways.

To celebrate a decade of the beloved brand, Belk has added two capsule collections to this year's spring offerings.

First, the company partnered with another successful brand with similar aesthetics to Crown & Ivy. Society Social is the company Belk selected for the limited-edition capsule collection, which consists of home décor and women's apparel. Features of the collection include ruffles, scallops, embroidery, florals, and block prints. Society Social was created by Roxy Owens, who worked at Belk for three years before launching her successful brand.

"We're looking forward to celebrating a decade of one of our most popular Belk brands, Crown & Ivy," said Belk President and Chief Merchandising Officer MaryAnne Morin. "The partnership with Society Social is the perfect pairing of both brands' aesthetics and an excellent way to celebrate the anniversary. Society Social's collection is a beautiful extension of the colorful and feminine looks that Crown & Ivy delivers, and we can't wait for customers to see the assortments in stores and online."

As if that special collection wasn't enough, Belk also wanted to use the anniversary as a chance to give future designers an opportunity. The retailer created a contest open to college students who were Fashion Design or Merchandising majors, giving them the opportunity to submit designs they felt fit the Crown & Ivy aesthetic. The winning designer was awarded the opportunity to create several looks that were incorporated into the brand's Spring 2024 collection. Jewel Moser, a design student from North Carolina A&T, was named the winner. Moser is a Greensboro, NC native and grew up with her family shopping at Belk. Winning the contest was a full-circle moment for the young designer who will now see pieces she designed as part of the spring line.

"I love Crown & Ivy," said Moser. "As a North Carolina girl, I resonate with the brand. To figure out how my design aesthetic could fit into the Crown & Ivy brand was something that I was excited about. This still doesn't seem real to me yet, but being able to say that I'm part of a collection with Belk is incredibly exciting. I'm so appreciative of this opportunity, especially coming from an HBCU."

The Crown & Ivy spring collection will be available online at Belk.com and in stores starting March 11, 2024. To learn more about the collection, please visit: https://www.belk.com/crown-and-ivy-10-year

