Belk Celebrates Holiday Season with Annual Open House Event, Invites Customers to Support The Salvation Army

Belk, Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 08:34 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Belk is offering opportunities for customers to feel festive and find the perfect gifts while also giving back to those who need it most. Throughout the next few weeks, customers will be able to take part in the retailer's annual Holiday Open House event and make donations to the Salvation Army.

The Holiday Open House is back and bigger than ever to help make spirits bright. The events will take place at every Belk location, excluding Belk Outlets, on Saturday, December 9 from 12-4 p.m. Customers will enjoy deals on all the best gifts to give those on their holiday lists, receive gifts with purchase and take part in festive activities throughout Belk stores. Customers are also invited to treat themselves by finding a new favorite scent with complimentary fragrance samples.

Besides taking care of everyone on customers' shopping lists, Belk is once again proud to support one of its national charitable partners, The Salvation Army. All month, Belk is offering several ways for customers to donate to The Salvation Army in their mission to help families in local communities have a magical holiday season.

Bell ringers and iconic red kettles from The Salvation Army will be set up outside of Belk stores throughout the retailer's footprint during the month of December. Besides donating through the kettles directly, Belk customers can also make donations to the organization at the register in any Belk store or Belk Outlet location through Christmas Eve (December 24).

Along with collecting monetary donations, all Belk stores, excluding Belk Outlets, will also have special bins to collect new and unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army to donate to children in their local communities. Toys will be collected for The Salvation Army through December 15.

An additional way Belk is spreading holiday cheer is with the help of the retailer's adorable Belkie bear. 2023 marked Belk's 135th anniversary, and fans of the retailer know that every year for the holiday season, Belk releases a commemorative stuffed teddy bear named Belkie. One dollar from every 2023 special anniversary Belkie sold will be donated to The Salvation Army Toy Drive.

About Belk
Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

