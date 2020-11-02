Belk Announces Very Merry Surprise, Bringing Extra Cheer to Customers This Holiday Season

Belk will select customers to receive a Very Merry Surprise of gift cards on in-store or curbside store pickup orders. Tweet this

"We are always looking for ways to delight our customers and brighten their shopping experience. We love the idea of spreading the joy of giving by surprising customers with gift cards to use on themselves or for someone they love," said Lisa Harper, Belk CEO. "We hope our Very Merry Surprise will help bring a little extra joy this holiday season."

In addition to the latest holiday promotion, Belk's elves are working around the clock to bring customers the best gifts at the best prices, including new décor to get the home holiday-ready, cozy styles for the whole family, fine jewelry, electronics and more. With safety being one of the retailer's top priorities, Belk is offering an extra 10% off to customers who purchase online and pick up in-store or curbside.

Learn more about Belk's Very Merry Surprise by clicking here. Gift cards are redeemable on future purchases in-store or at belk.com. Learn more about our in-store or curbside store pickup options here.

