Belk Celebrates the New School Year in Style with its Back-to-School Bash Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is welcoming the new school year with one of its biggest in-store events yet! On Saturday, August 10 from 12-4 p.m., the retailer will host its Back-to-School Bash at all Belk locations (Belk Outlets are excluded), celebrating students returning to the classroom.

Whether it is fresh fashion looks from customer-favorite national brands to the coolest college game day gear and everything in between, Belk is making sure customers start the 2024-2025 school year in style! Back-to-School Bash events will vary by store, but each location will host fun activities for the whole family, along with opportunities to engage with their local communities. Plus, shoppers can enter for a chance to win a dorm makeover or a $1,000 Belk gift card to complete their back-to-school wardrobe.

"Our Back-to-School Bash will enable families to enjoy a fun afternoon creating memories while shopping for the best looks from their favorite brands," said MaryAnne Morin, Belk President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "Belk has the top trends at great prices to help students ace their wardrobes this school year."

Estee Lauder will also host a "Game Day Your Way Event" at all Belk locations, and stores with a salon will be offering $10 gift cards for kids' back-to-school haircuts with any $100+ kids purchase that day.

Additionally, the Back-to-School Bash will serve as the final day for customers to participate in the Boys & Girls Club, one of Belk's national charitable partners, point-of-sale campaign. Since early June, customers have had the opportunity to donate to the organization to help create a safe place for kids to grow and thrive and create engaging programs focused on health, academics and leadership. The fundraising campaign will culminate with Belk matching the donations collected online and in-store on Saturday, August 10.

