Belk Customers Can Shop Exclusive Discounts on Top National Brands While Simultaneously Helping Local Charities November 3-5

Belk, Inc.

20 Oct, 2023, 09:44 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers will have access to exclusive discounts on many of Belk's top national brands during its second Charity Sale of the year. It's happening Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 5 at all Belk store locations, excluding Belk Outlets. Belk's Charity Sale invites local nonprofit organizations to sell tickets for their own fundraising efforts and in return, Belk customers who purchase tickets will receive exclusive discounts in stores throughout the weekend.

Tickets for Belk's Charity Sale are currently available for purchase now through November 5.
Customers can buy them directly from participating nonprofits in their area or at any Belk store.
Belk's Charity Sale began in 2006, with the event contributing over $105 million and helping more than 6,000 nonprofit organizations over the years. This November's sale already has over 3,500 nonprofit organizations enrolled to participate in the fundraising event.

"We have a proud history of supporting the communities we serve since our doors opened 135 years ago," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "Belk's Charity Sale allows us to celebrate these local organizations and provides our customers with great deals on fantastic products, all while giving back."

To participate in the Belk Charity Sale and access the exclusive discounts, customers must purchase a $5 ticket for the in-store event. The ticket price is deducted from the customer's total purchase during the Charity Sale and all ticket sale proceeds go directly to participating charities. November's event includes an additional 25% off stackable coupon (some exclusions apply).

Belk welcomes all 501c3 nonprofit organizations to participate and encourages them to contact their local Belk store or visit www.belk.com/CharitySaleResources to learn more.

For additional information on Belk Charity Sale, visit www.belk.com/charity.

About Belk
Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

