Belk Celebrates 135 Years With 150 New Brands and Refreshed Stores as Retailer Continues to Give Customers the Best Shopping Experiences

Customers are invited to celebrate at their local stores on September 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They say that age is just a number, but Belk has a lot to celebrate as it marks a milestone of 135 years in business. The Charlotte-based, privately-owned department store was founded when William Henry Belk opened his first location in 1888 with his brother, Dr. John Belk, who eventually joined as a partner. What started as two brothers in business has now grown into a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Belk is celebrating in many ways, all with its customers top of mind.

This year, the company set out to add 135 new national brands to its roster of products, but instead, the retailer went above and beyond that target by adding more than 150 new brands to-date. Customers are seeing new assortments in every department from Men's, Women's, Kid's, Home, Beauty, Shoes and more. Belk continues to proudly carry several of its heritage brands too, such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Estee Lauder, Biltmore and Crown & Ivy.

Along with the expanded product offerings, every store across the retailer's footprint has seen updates as the company refreshed décor signage, and the overall shopping experience. Several locations have recently started testing elevated shopping experiences like valet parking, gift wrapping and concierge services.

Belk's associates are also to thank for elevating the shopping experience. More than 1,000 associates have worked at Belk for over 20 years. It truly is the people who make the difference when you shop at Belk.

The retailer's commitment to its communities, which has never been stronger, is also a differentiator. The company routinely donates to and supports its three national charitable partners: The Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club and Family Promise. In addition, a charitable component of the company's anniversary celebration involves associates in Charlotte writing letters of encouragement to children at Levine Children's Hospital. The letters will be paired with a mini 135th-anniversary special edition of the retailer's beloved Belkie bear, with 500 planned as gifts to hospital patients.

"For over a century, we've been dedicated to providing a fantastic shopping experience with the best products and services," said Don Hendricks, CEO of Belk. "From our humble beginnings to our current success, we owe so much of it to our loyal customers. Thank you for being part of our history. We look forward to celebrating 135 years with you!"

To say thank you, each Belk store is inviting customers to an in-store celebration on Saturday, September 16. Events will vary by location, but stores will celebrate all day while activities and sweets last. Several locations will also have special photo moments and DJs to add to the festivities.

Belk looks forward to honoring this milestone with our customers, associates, partners and communities… cheers to 135 years!

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.