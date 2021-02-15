Belk Gives One Lucky Couple a Dream Proposal with Special Message from Chris Lane

Belk invites customers to share their love story for a chance to win an all-inclusive proposal. Tweet this

The winning love story, selected on or around March 1, will receive a suite of offerings from Belk with a value of up to $10,000 including an engagement ring from Belk's Fine Jewelry department, special outfit for the proposal, customized decorations and set-up for the surprise. The selected couple will receive a personalized pre-recorded video from Chris Lane himself congratulating them on their engagement and playing his chart-topping single, "Big, Big Plans."

To view contest rules and guidelines and enter to win, visit events.belk.com/chrislane.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

Related Links

www.belk.com

