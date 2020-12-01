Belk Offers Virtual Holiday Festivities and Continues to Spread Cheer this Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays look a little different this year with many traditional gatherings and activities on hold, which is why Belk is bringing customers new virtual offerings to celebrate the season in safe and festive ways. Throughout December, Belk is delighted to host several activities, including an online holiday home decorating contest, free phone calls from Santa, and surprising shoppers with gift cards for the value of their order when they use our Free In-store or Curbside pickup.

"People are changing their normal plans and looking for new ways to enjoy the holidays safely," said Lisa Harper, Belk CEO. "We wanted to continue being a part of our customers' holiday traditions, but we reimagined those experiences so we're connecting in the safest way possible. We're excited that we can still come together and find new ways to celebrate."

Beginning December 1st, Belk will launch its first-ever Holidays at Home Contest encouraging customers to post a photo or video of their house or favorite holiday-inspired room on Facebook or Instagram, tagging @Belk and #BelkHolidaysAtHome2020 for a chance to win a gift. First, second and third place winners will be contacted by December 16th and will receive a Belk gift card in the amount of $500, $250 and $100, respectively, just in time for last minute gift shopping!

Belk will also be teaming up with PackageFromSanta.com to give a personalized call from Santa from December 1st through December 18th to one lucky child per customer. To setup their personalized call with Santa, customers will find an easy link on Belk.com or can visit https://www.packagefromsanta.com/BELK.

Last month, Belk launched its Very Merry Surprise event selecting one in-store or curbside pickup customer per day, per store, to receive a surprise Belk gift card in the value of their online order (including tax), up to $575 (including tax). Since the launch, the retailer has already given over 15,000 gift cards to its customers valued over $400,000. Learn more about Belk's Very Merry Surprise by clicking here and see the complete rules and regulations for #BelkHolidaysAtHome2020 by clicking belk.com/holidayhomecontest.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

Related Links

www.belk.com

