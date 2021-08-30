Belk Set to Donate $5,000 in New "School Spirit Showdown" Competition

The winning college will receive a $5,000 donation from Belk to their Career Services Department. Tweet this

Today, the retailer kicks off the "School Spirit Showdown" contest where 16 colleges will participate in a bracket-style competition and be pitted against each other in a series of Instagram Story daily polls on Belk's Instagram page. Schools will be encouraged to unleash the voting power of current students, alumni, faculty and fans to help them get votes for the school in order to advance into the next round of competition. The daily match-up polls on Instagram Stories will only last for 24 hours at a time, and schools will keep advancing in the contest until one school remains at the end.

Since the company's founding, Belk has always had a strong tie to its community, with education serving as one of the company's main pillars of charitable giving.

The colleges in this year's contest and paired up to compete against each other in the opening round are:

The University of Alabama vs. University of Mississippi

vs. Auburn University vs. University of Tennessee

vs. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University vs. North Carolina Central University

vs. University of Georgia vs. University of South Carolina

vs. University of Arkansas vs. Louisiana State University

vs. Morehouse College vs. Howard University

vs. Clemson University vs. Virginia Tech

vs. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill vs. North Carolina State University

The schools chosen for this year's competition are scattered throughout Belk's 16-state footprint and are colleges the company has partnered with in the past for recruiting.

Belk looks forward to being able to assist the winning school's Career Services Department as they are some of the unsung heroes who help prepare students for the transition from college to the post-graduate working world.

