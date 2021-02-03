Belk Shares Love and Gratitude with Customers Giving Gift Cards Away Ahead of Valentine's Day
Retailer surprises lucky pickup customers with Belk gift cards in the amount of their order
Feb 03, 2021, 11:02 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is surprising customers who buy online and pickup in store with gift cards through its new Cupid's Surprise promotion. From Feb. 2 to Feb. 14, the retailer will randomly select one lucky customer per day at each of its nearly 300 store locations to take home a Belk gift card totaling the amount of the store pickup order (including tax), up to $575 (including tax).
Last November and December, Belk hosted Very Merry Surprise, a similar giveaway, where the retailer gave away over $776,000 in gift cards to more than 31,000 customers! The promotion was an engaging way to introduce customers to their convenient, fast, and safe purchase option of buying online and picking up in store or curbside, and Cupid and his team are ready to spread the love further this February.
"How our customer is shopping is constantly evolving, and we're always working to provide the best experience possible," said Nir Patel, Belk President. "Customers love our easy contactless curbside store pickup option and the added surprise of receiving a gift card for the value of your entire order really brings some fun and excitement to a shopping experience that started virtually."
For more about Belk's Cupid Surprise visit www.belk.com/surprise. Gift cards are redeemable on future purchases in-store or at Belk.com. Learn more about our in-store or curbside store pickup options here.
About Belk
Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.
For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.
To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/, visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.
SOURCE Belk, Inc.