Belk to Open First Outlet Location in North Carolina in September 2024

Expanding two-story Northlake Mall location to include a Belk Outlet in addition to traditional Belk store

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is proud to announce its next outlet location in its home state of North Carolina. The latest addition to the Belk Outlet lineup will open at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte, N.C. in September 2024.

Belk Outlets give customers the opportunity to shop a broad selection of high-end, national designer brands and products at a discount. The wide selection of merchandise comes directly from traditional Belk stores, in addition to value fashion and home merchandise purchased specifically for the outlet locations.

"We're excited to bring the Belk Outlet shopping experience to our hometown customers," said Don Hendricks, CEO of Belk. "This is a fantastic opportunity for customers to shop a large range of designer and high-end national brands at additional savings. Customers across our footprint are loving the Belk Outlet offerings, so we're looking forward to adding this new location."

Belk will continue to operate its traditional store on the first level of the Northlake Mall, while work begins in June on transitioning the second level into a Belk Outlet. This concept allows customers to continue to shop for all their favorite products at the traditional store, while offering them a chance to hunt for other discounted high-end and designer national brand treasures at the outlet within the same building.

Belk debuted its first outlet in January 2023 in Greeneville, T.N., before opening 16 additional locations. The new Charlotte outlet location reaffirms Belk's commitment to the local community. Last year, the company expanded national brand product offerings by adding over 180 new brands. It also elevated customers' shopping experiences with updated décor and enhancements at several stores, including many in the Charlotte area.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

SOURCE Belk, Inc.