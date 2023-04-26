Belk's Charity Sale Returns for Exclusive Shopping Discounts While Helping Local Charities May 5-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk customers will have a little extra spring in their step as the retailer once again hosts its in-store Charity Sale from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7 at all Belk store locations (Belk Outlets are excluded). Belk's Charity Sale invites nonprofit organizations to sell tickets for their own fundraising efforts, and in return, Belk customers who purchase tickets to the event gain access to exclusive discounts for that weekend. Tickets for Belk's Charity Sale are available for purchase at any store location now through May 7.

Belk's doors opened almost 135 years ago, and since then, the retailer has had a proud history of supporting its communities and the local organizations that work to serve them. Belk's Charity Sale started in 2006, with the event contributing over $105 million and helping more than 6,000 nonprofit organizations over the years. This May's sale already has over 2,500 nonprofit organizations signed up to participate.

"Supporting and celebrating our communities is rooted in our history," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "We're proud of the way our Charity Sale helps us and our customers give back to great organizations in a fun way that includes fantastic deals."

In order to participate in the Belk Charity Sale and gain access to exclusive discounts, customers must purchase a $5 ticket for the in-store event. The ticket price is then deducted from the customer's total purchase during the Charity Sale, and all ticket sale proceeds go directly to the participating charities. May's Charity Sale includes an additional 25% off stackable coupon (some exclusions apply).

Tickets are currently available for purchase, and customers can buy them directly from participating nonprofits in their area or from any Belk store at the registers. Belk welcomes all 501c3 nonprofit organizations to participate and encourages them to contact their local Belk store.

For additional information visit www.belk.com/charity, and if you are a nonprofit interested in participating in Charity Sale, please visit www.belk.com/charitysale for more information.

