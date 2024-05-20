Belk's Charity Sale Set for June 7-9, Giving Customers Exclusive Event Discounts on Top National Brands While Helping Local Nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving back is always in style, and Belk is proud to announce the dates of its beloved Charity Sale, an in-store event dedicated to supporting local 501(c)3 nonprofits. From June 7-9, customers will have access to exclusive discounts on many of the retailer's top national brands at all store locations (Belk Outlets are excluded).

In addition to great deals, Belk's Charity Sale also lets local nonprofits raise money for their organizations by selling tickets to the sale. In return, those who purchase tickets receive unique in-store discounts on rarely discounted national brands throughout the weekend. Tickets for Belk's Charity Sale are currently available for purchase through participating local nonprofits and will be on sale at any Belk store location starting on Tuesday, May 28.

"Since Belk's doors first opened over 135 years ago, we've been committed to giving back to our local communities," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "Charity Sale offers our customers a unique and rewarding way to support local nonprofits while receiving exclusive discounts on popular national brands."

Belk launched its first Charity Sale in 2006, and over the past 18 years, the event has benefitted more than 6,000 nonprofit organizations. June's sale already has over 3,600 nonprofit organizations enrolled to participate in the fundraising event.

To get the exclusive discounts of Belk's Spring Charity Sale, customers must purchase a $5 ticket. The $5 ticket price gets deducted from the customer's first purchase during the event, and all ticket sale proceeds go directly to participating charities. June's in-store event includes an additional 25% off stackable coupon (some exclusions apply). Customers participating in the sale can also shop early from May 28 through June 6 to reserve their styles ahead of time and then pick up purchases the weekend of the Charity Sale.

Belk welcomes all 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to participate and encourages them to contact their local Belk store to sign up.

For additional information about the event, visit www.belk.com/charity sale, and for nonprofits interested in participating in Charity Sale, please visit www.belk.com/CharitySaleResources.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

