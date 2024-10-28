Belk's Fall Charity Sale Slated for November 8-11, Encourages Customers to Support Local Nonprofits While Accessing Exclusive Discounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is proud to announce the retailer's second Charity Sale of the year, which will run from November 8-11. The Fall Charity Sale is an in-store event dedicated to supporting local 501(c)3 nonprofits ahead of the holiday season. Customers who participate in the event will receive exclusive discounts on many of the retailer's top national brands at all Belk store locations (Belk Outlets are excluded).

While the discounts and deals during Belk's Charity Sale are a big draw for savvy shoppers, the event is also an opportunity for local nonprofits to raise money directly for their organizations by selling tickets for the sale. In return, customers who purchase tickets receive the unique in-store discounts throughout the long weekend.

Belk Charity Sale tickets are currently available for purchase through participating local nonprofits and will be on sale at all Belk store locations starting Tuesday, October 29.

"Charity Sale is a great way for Belk and its customers to give back to the local charities that are the foundation of our communities," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "Our customers love being able to support important causes while also taking advantage of fantastic deals on so many of our top national brands."

Belk's first Charity Sale began in 2006, and over the past 18 years, the signature event has benefitted over 6,000 nonprofit organizations. November's sale already has over 4,100 nonprofit organizations participating in the fundraising event.

To participate in Belk's Fall Charity Sale, customers must purchase a $5 ticket. The $5 ticket price is then deducted from the customer's first purchase during the sale, and all ticket sale proceeds go directly to participating charities. November's in-store event includes an additional 25% off stackable coupon (some exclusions apply). Customers participating in the sale can also shop early from October 29 through November 7 to reserve their styles ahead of time and then pick up purchases the weekend of the Charity Sale.

Belk welcomes all 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to participate and encourages them to contact their local Belk store to sign up.

For additional information about the event, visit www.belk.com/charity, and for nonprofits interested in participating in Charity Sale, please visit www.belk.com/CharitySaleResources.

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states, and digitally through belk.com and the Belk mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/ .

