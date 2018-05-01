Bell Techlogix announces new leadership for key roles in Digital Workplace Services and Cyber Security.

Mr. Dale Dye joins Bell Techlogix as Senior Vice President for Digital Workplace Services. Dale comes to Bell Techlogix with 28 years of experience in driving high levels of client satisfaction, industry leading operational metrics and productivity, as well as experience with implementing the latest automation tools to drive innovation and transformation for clients. Mr. Dye has held previous roles leading global operations at both ADP as well as at Unisys prior to joining Bell Techlogix.

Mr. Marc Othersen has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Bell Techlogix. Marc most recently has been an advisor to corporate CISOs and boards providing guidance and perspectives on strategic information security matters. He has managed Information Security programs for companies such as Eli Lilly, Hess Corporation, LyondellBasell, and META Security Group. Mr. Othersen has served on several advisory boards for information security technology companies and is an active speaker at key industry and information security events.

"We are excited to announce the addition of some very talented individuals to lead critical and strategic functions for our company. Strengthening our leadership positions Bell Techlogix to continue our growth as an organization and provide high quality service to our clients," said Ron Frankenfield CEO for Bell Techlogix.

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

