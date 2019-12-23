Bell Techlogix goes live with IT Services for City of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions firm, today announced a successful transition phase of its IT infrastructure services with the City of Indianapolis and Marion County. This phase completes the vendor changeover to Bell Techlogix, which was awarded a $30 million contract for City-County IT infrastructure management through 2024.

"We are pleased to complete this phase on schedule," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO of Bell Techlogix. "Our collaboration with Information Services Agency and the City-County agencies' Information Technology teams has been invaluable as we move forward in implementing strategies for improved IT operations."

Bell Techlogix will provide City-County IT Infrastructure services including, ServiceNow administration and management, Service Desk, Deskside Support, Depot Services, Walk-Up Support, Data Network Services, Data Center Operations, Remote Infrastructure Monitoring, and IT Asset Management.

In the next phase, Bell Techlogix will continue to collaborate with the Information Services Agency, IT provider to the City-County, to optimize the network, improve operations and advance its digital journey by implementing easy-to-use self-service capabilities, automation and RPA technologies.

"The team at Bell Techlogix is off to a great start," said Ken Clark, Chief Information Officer for Indianapolis and Marion County. "During this transition phase, Bell Techlogix has demonstrated a true partnership in effort and a commitment to their work. We are very excited about the expertise and experience this local firm will bring to our IT operations."

About the Information Services Agency

The Information Services Agency (ISA) is the IT-provider and solutions advisor for all Indianapolis and Marion County departments and agencies. With 30 full-time employees, much of the technical responsibilities are outsourced to managed service providers. The agency is under the direction of the Chief Information Officer, who reports to the nine-member Information Technology Board. More information about the board can be found here.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

