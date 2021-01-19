Bell Techlogix hires Hollie Doyle as Vice President of Service Operations

Doyle has more than 13 years of global operations leadership, with expertise in large-scale methodology development, business-intelligent process design, and transition/transformation implementations across the IT industry. Doyle has a proven track record in building scalable programs that combine process innovation with employee development, driving best practices that will serve Bell Techlogix well as the business continues to recognize unprecedented growth. Doyle's most recent role was Executive Vice President at Jefferson Smith Training and Consulting in Utah, where she led the development and content design for all areas of the business.

Doyle holds a bachelor's degree from Utah State University.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

