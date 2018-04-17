Bell Techlogix Launches New Relationship with Noridian Healthcare Solutions

When Noridian was looking for an IT managed services provider for End User services (Service Desk, Desktop support, Workstation Engineering, Knowledge Management, and IT Asset Management) they required a partner that would provide high quality services, maintain a robust systems security structure, and a partner positioned to implement continual service improvement initiatives throughout the duration of the relationship. Noridian was also looking for a partner with ServiceNow expertise and experience. Through the RFP process Noridian discovered Bell Techlogix had flexible solutions, was compliant with the healthcare industry's stringent security requirements, and had a reputation for delivering an exceptional end user experience.

"The Bell Techlogix team has been extremely engaged with the Noridian team at all levels throughout the RFP, transition and go-live processes. We are happy to have found a partner that not only meets our complex IT and security needs, but also aligns with our cultural values of constant innovation, service excellence, responsible stewardship, integrity and effective collaboration," said Todd Knain CIO of Noridian.

Bell Techlogix has completed a highly successful transition with Noridian and is now providing a 24x7x365 Service Desk, Desktop support for Noridian's North Dakota and Minnesota offices, as well as Asset Management and Workstation Engineering services for over 1,600 Noridian employees across the United States. "We are delighted to announce our new relationship with Noridian," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO, Bell Techlogix. "We look forward to delivering exceptional end-user experiences for the Noridian team so that they can continue their focus on best-in-class applications, personal customer service, and meaningful results to their clients."

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions:

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noridian Mutual Insurance Company, delivers innovative business solutions for government agencies to reduce cost and enhance value in the health care industry. Noridian has served as a government claims contractor for Medicare since the federal program's inception in 1966. The company provides business processing services nationwide and employs more than 1,500 staff members throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.noridiansolutions.com.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

