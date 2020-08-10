Bell Techlogix Signs $40 Million in Wins

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis based IT managed services company, completed a strong second quarter of 2020, winning several new IT managed services clients, and securing over $40 million in contract signings. New clients include significant wins in the aerospace and defense, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare sectors, all of which are key industries for Bell Techlogix. The Company's experience supporting clients in highly regulated environments, the attractiveness of their strong portfolio, its highly experienced team, and its client intimate approach were all essential factors that led to the selection and contract awards by these new clients.

Bell Techlogix is recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for being a top provider of Managed Workplace Services in North America, including Service Desk, Field Services, Workstation Engineering, Asset Management, and ITIL cross-functional services (Knowledge Management, Change Management, Problem Management, and Major Incident Management). Bell Techlogix also has a very successful ServiceNow consulting and implementation practice and was selected to configure and implement this leading ITSM platform to meet the specific needs of many of its new clients. Additionally, new clients chose Bell Techlogix to provide Server and Network Infrastructure Services, including helping clients migrate their applications to the Cloud.

"We are proud to be awarded contracts from such prestigious companies, and we are delighted to welcome them to the Bell Techlogix family. We are committed to providing exceptional service quality to our clients and enabling their digital transformation. The first half of 2020 was especially strong for our Company with record growth across many of our service offerings. We achieved strong revenue and profit growth while adding over 50 new employees to our company. Delivering this great result in the middle of the COVID19 pandemic is a tremendous accomplishment. I am very proud of our team and thankful for our loyal and expanding client base," said Ron Frankenfield, CEO, Bell Techlogix.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business.

