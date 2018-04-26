Bell Techlogix: Sponsoring the 2018 CIOsynergy Chicago

This year's CUTTING EDGE INSIGHT FROM WITHIN THE OFFICE OF THE CIO include:

The CIO Panel CIO's on the panel take stage to reveal directions from within the Office of the CIO; how are these IT leaders embracing digital? We'll find out in this investigative discussion that goes beyond the successes to pin-point hurdles, strategies, best-practices and those ever important lessons learned.

The Predictions Panel 5 Top CIO's take stage to predict what IT trends will peak over the next 12 months. Which prediction will crown our #ITpsychic?

The WIT Panel Fostering the next generation of Women In Technology our WIT panel share insights from top leaders who pave the path to innovation within their organizations.

"Bell Techlogix is proud to be a sponsor of this event. We believe that collaboration and innovation are keys to successful Digital Transformations. We are delighted that by sponsoring this event we are helping provide a platform for IT leaders and visionaries to come together and share innovative ideas and strategies," said CEO Ron Frankenfield.

CIOsynergy events are by invitation only; and have attracted IT leaders from some of the largest organizations throughout the US, Canada, and UK. CIOsynergy events bring forth a community of enterprise IT leaders to discuss, debate, and challenge the direction of IT.

About CIO Synergy:

CIOsynergy was founded to provide a unique platform to bring together the true visionaries of enterprise IT leadership. These are the 'thought leaders' that instigate both change and stability within the organizations they serve. The mission is to provide access, credibility and opportunity from within the Office of the CIO. Through a process of continual innovation, redesign, and re-alignment CIO Synergy create events that instigate thought leading collaboration between a community of IT leaders and the visionaries behind the technologies that aid them in their endeavors. CIO Synergy populated 331 events in 2017. For more information please visit: http://ciosynergy.com .

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com , follow us on Twitter @BellTechlogixHQ , like us on LinkedIn or Facebook .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bell-techlogix-sponsoring-the-2018-ciosynergy-chicago-300636990.html

SOURCE Bell Techlogix

Related Links

http://www.belltechlogix.com

