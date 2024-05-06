Bella Sun Luci Introduces Tuscan Rice: 90 Seconds Away from a Taste of Italy

CHICO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bella Sun Luci, renowned for authentic Italian products, is excited to announce the arrival of Tuscan Rice at Costco Wholesale. This latest addition to the Bella Sun Luci Italian Kitchen Line offers a convenient rice pouch with delicious Italian flavor, available exclusively in the LA Costco region for a limited time.

Crafted with simplicity and quality in mind, Bella Sun Luci's Tuscan Rice is a culinary masterpiece. Each box contains six microwavable pouches, providing effortless meal solutions without compromising on flavor. Made with a blend of whole grain rice, tomatoes, and authentic Italian herbs like basil, every bite delivers a taste of Italy that captivates the senses. One of the key highlights of Tuscan Rice is its preservative-free formula, ensuring a natural and wholesome mealtime experience. Free from artificial flavors, it's a clear choice for those seeking whole grain goodness without compromising on taste.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Tuscan Rice to Costco," said Mary Mooney, CEO at Mooney Farms. "It's a taste of Italy in every bite! With our Tuscan Rice, we're bringing the essence of Italian cuisine directly to your table, available exclusively in the Los Angeles's Costco Region. Get yours today!"

The Tuscan Rice offers a harmonious blend of authentic Italian flavors and convenience, providing everyone with a delicious, wholesome side dish or flavor filled meal base. Each microwavable pouch is ready in under 90 seconds, making it incredibly convenient for busy individuals looking to elevate their meals effortlessly. Whether as a standalone side dish or the foundation of an entire meal, Bella Sun Luci's Tuscan Rice promises to deliver a flavorful meal with a touch of Mediterranean flair.

About Mooney Farms and Bella Sun Luci:

Founded in 1987, Mooney Farms is a certified women-owned and family operated company based in Chico, California. Dedicated to producing high-quality Mediterranean-inspired products, Mooney Farms offers a diverse range of gourmet items under its Bella Sun Luci brand, including sun dried tomatoes in premium oil, sauces, spreads, and salad dressings. With a commitment to excellence and tradition, Mooney Farms continues to delight customers with authentic flavors and premium ingredients.

