Bella Sun Luci Introduces Two New Exquisite 100% Olive Oil Salad Vinaigrette Flavors: Meyer Lemon and Champagne Vinaigrette

CHICO, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooney Farms proudly unveils the latest additions to its esteemed Bella Sun Luci Italian Kitchen Line: Meyer Lemon and Champagne Vinaigrette. Crafted with 100% olive oil and the finest quality ingredients, these new vinaigrettes exemplify the commitment to premium taste and health-conscious choices.

Unlike many vinaigrettes on the market, Bella Sun Luci's Meyer Lemon and Champagne Vinaigrettes are completely seed oil free, offering a healthier alternative for discerning palates. By exclusively using olive oil as the base, they ensure not only exceptional flavor but also a healthier option for our customers.

"These new vinaigrette flavors are a natural extension of our commitment to delivering superior taste and quality," says Mary Mooney, CEO of Mooney Farms. "We're thrilled to offer the Meyer Lemon and Champagne Vinaigrettes to complement our existing line of California Orange, Sonoma with Sun Dried Tomatoes, and Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette."

True to the tradition of excellence, Bella Sun Luci's entire vinaigrette product line is meticulously crafted with premium ingredients, ensuring a delightful experience with every drizzle. The Italian Kitchen line of vinaigrettes offers a harmonious blend of extra virgin olive oil sourced from the Mooney Family's cherished olive groves and delicately sweetened with pure, raw honey from California hives.

Bursting with the vibrant essence of sun-kissed lemons harvested from the picturesque coasts of California, the Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette is crafted with lemons and aromatic basil, this vinaigrette offers a delicious flavor that elevates any dish. Champagne Vinaigrette offers a complex flavor profile of rich mustard and champagne vinegar made from grapes harvested from the Napa Valley.

At Mooney Farms, we understand the importance of using only the best ingredients to create exceptional flavors that everyone can enjoy. With our Meyer Lemon and Champagne Vinaigrettes, we invite salad lovers everywhere to elevate their culinary experience with the essence of California-inspired taste. For more information and to explore our full range of products, visit BellaSunLuci.com.

About Mooney Farms and Bella Sun Luci:

Founded in 1987, Mooney Farms is a certified women-owned and family operated company based in Chico, California. Dedicated to producing high-quality Mediterranean-inspired products, Mooney Farms offers a diverse range of gourmet items under its Bella Sun Luci brand, including sun dried tomatoes in premium oil, sauces, spreads, and salad dressings. With a commitment to excellence and tradition, Mooney Farms continues to delight customers with authentic flavors and premium ingredients.

