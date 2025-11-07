Bellagio and Major Food Group Unveil CARBONE RIVIERA, Ushering in a New Era of Fine Dining on the Las Vegas Strip

First-ever fish concept from CARBONE is an instant classic in a legendary location

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against the unrivaled backdrop of the Fountains of Bellagio, CARBONE RIVIERA is now open, ushering in a new chapter of the CARBONE brand. Created by Major Food Group (MFG) co-founders Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi, in partnership with MGM Resorts International, the restaurant is poised to rank among the world's best fish restaurants located in one of the city's most storied dining rooms.

CARBONE RIVIERA is now open at Bellagio, alongside the resort's iconic Fountains. Photo Credit: Douglas Friedman

In the former home of the iconic Picasso restaurant, CARBONE RIVIERA offers a stunning interpretation of Italian coastal dining, infused with a sense of inimitable glamour. An unforgettable evocation of the likes of Lake Como and Capri during its golden age, the restaurant showcases an array of exquisitely prepared luxury ingredients flown in daily from oceans near and far. CARBONE RIVIERA boasts interior design by the renowned Martin Brudnizki, artworks by Miró, Picasso, Renoir—and, in a first for Bellagio, a gorgeous deck featuring the rarest of Riva yachts, upon which select guests are invited to experience the iconic Fountains like no one else can.

"Major Food Group's unparalleled creativity and commitment to excellence have made them an extraordinary partner over the past decade," said Ari Kastrati, Chief Content, Hospitality & Development Officer for MGM Resorts. "Together, we've created a world-class seafood dining experience that will redefine Las Vegas luxury—where Bellagio guests can savor exceptional cuisine, impeccable hospitality and breathtaking Fountain views in a setting beyond compare."

"It is an extraordinary honor to serve as the new custodians of one of America's most iconic dining rooms," said Major Food Group Co-Founder Jeff Zalaznick. "CARBONE RIVIERA is the realization of a long-held dream—an expression of our passion, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Drawing on a decade spent breaking boundaries, our intention is to create the greatest fish restaurant this country has ever seen."

CULINARY EXPERIENCE

The CARBONE RIVIERA experience begins with an ever-changing collection of flawlessly executed crudo and other delicate indulgences that pay reverence to the essence of star ingredients. On any given night, these might include Nantucket Bay Scallops with Brown Butter and Shaved White Truffles; Lightly Grilled Chu Toro with Aceto Balsamic and Crispy Leeks; Scottish Langoustines in a Green Acqua Pazza; and, in a nod to CARBONE's Italian-American roots, Freshly Baked Zeppole with the finest Golden Osetra Caviar.

During this exceptional opening act, diners may for a moment forget that a parade of Antipasti, Fritti and Insalata awaits. Early standouts in these categories range from Lobster Polpette Fra Diavolo and Grilled Octopus Peperonata to an ethereal preparation of Calamari and the never-before-served, cheekily named "Mario's Famous di Mare Salad." Macaroni, as one would expect from CARBONE RIVIERA's culinary pedigree, is an event all its own. Guests will be able to try all-new expressions, such as the Linguine Vongole Rosso, Cappellini Crab AOP, Ricotta Gnudi with Caviar, and a signature two-pound lobster arrabbiata served with hand-crafted fettuccine.

The main event, however, is without question CARBONE RIVIERA's whole-fish program: a nightly selection of Sea Bream, Red Snapper, Dover Sole, Branzino, Turbot and myriad obscure varieties of varying weights and provenances, allowing guests to experience the best fish from every corner of the world in one meal. Whether grilled over Japanese charcoal, roasted al forno or baked in a salt crust, each whole fish is presented table-side by debonair service captains with the elegant ceremony and flair that define Major Food Group.

Fulfilling the restaurant's promise of offering everything a diner could want, CARBONE classics like the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and Caesar alla ZZ appear throughout the menu, along with an extraordinary selection of steaks from Snake River Farms. Dessert crowns the meal with CARBONE's take on traditional dolci, such as Stracciatella Tiramisu and Sicilian Lemon Cheesecake.

"CARBONE RIVIERA is a new chapter for CARBONE — same DNA, completely fresh expression — on a stage unlike anywhere else in the world," said Chef and Major Food Group Co-Founder Mario Carbone. "Here, we're leaning into seafood at the highest level in a way that's far beyond anything we've done before: a grand seafood display, a whole fish program orchestrated with ceremony, pastas anchored by pristine ingredients. The energy is coastal, the room brighter and more open. From the moment you step inside, it feels like you've arrived somewhere timeless on the Riviera. Our goal is to deliver that 'wow' factor every single time you join us: to make it feel just as special on someone's tenth visit as their first."

BEVERAGE PROGRAM

CARBONE RIVIERA's wine list is reason alone to visit. The collection places a particular focus on Champagne, White Burgundy and coastal Italian whites that pair beautifully with the crudo and antipasti. There is an equally impressive selection of reds from Tuscany, Piedmont, Burgundy and The Rhone. Meanwhile, the restaurant's cocktail program balances perfectly executed classics with new signatures that channel the Italian coast, such as the Pistachio Colada made with absinthe, pineapple, pistachio and amaro, along with the Strawberry Pomodoro featuring rum, bergamot, strawberry and mint. Guests can also opt for a variety of non-alcoholic libations of the highest caliber.

DESIGN

The 240-seat restaurant is a collaboration between international designer Martin Brudnizki, MGM Resorts and Major Food Group. The interiors take inspiration from MFG's sense of contemporary elegance, the Mediterranean and Picasso's Vallauris years — a period marked by warmth, creativity and the sun-drenched ease of the French Riviera. The resulting design channels this spirit through a palette of terracotta, golds and clay tones, balanced by the fresh blues of the sea.

A carefully choreographed entry sequence establishes a sense of transition from the casino's dynamism to the restaurant's calm allure. Guests arrive through a custom sea-inspired mosaic portal. The path winds through an abstracted citrus grove, where a soaring plaster arcade of sculpted branches and lemon-shaped sconces leads past art-filled niches that frame the host stand before arriving at a richly mosaic-clad vestibule.

Steps beyond is the expansive dining room, which features deep terra cotta leather mirrored banquettes, swirling mosaic-clad archways and custom Murano glass chandeliers and sconces. The main room opens up to two terraces that extend the experience outdoors, offering unparalleled views of Lago di Como as an elegant interplay between the Las Vegas spectacle and Riviera sophistication.

FORTUNA -YACHT

Docked on the patio at CARBONE RIVIERA, Fortuna, Bellagio's custom 33-foot Riva yacht, offers invited guests a rare and unforgettable way to experience the iconic Fountains. One of only 18 in the world, Fortuna is part of the limited-edition Riva "Anniversario" collection, handcrafted in Italy and celebrated as a symbol of timeless elegance and masterful craftsmanship.

CARBONE RIVIERA is open seven nights a week from 5 – 11 p.m., and reservations are available via Bellagio.com or by calling Bellagio Concierge at (702) 693-6705.

