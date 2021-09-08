Bellevue University improves its student enrollment lifecycle process using Regent Education's Financial Aid Management Suite and Salesforce integration

Bellevue's deployment of Regent's suite includes Regent Award for Salesforce – the only financial aid application available on Salesforce's AppExchange – allowing for easy insight into student financial aid status and key indicators with Bellevue's enrollment management deployment of the Salesforce CRM.

Since going live with Regent's Financial Aid Management Suite and Salesforce integration for its "Connected Campus" of more than 320 Salesforce users, Bellevue has experienced greater staff efficiency, increased student enrollment progression, and enhanced student service for its diverse student community.

Specific results documented to date include:

92% of financial aid processes automated

An increase of more than 4% in applicant FAFSA completions in just three months

Increased time for enrollment coaches to focus on meaningful conversations instead of student administrative steps

A nearly entire elimination of losing a student in the enrollment and financial aid process based on overall system automation

"We've achieved measurable operational efficiencies in financial aid automation across both our flexible online and on-campus degree programs. These efficiencies, combined with the enhanced student support and 360-degree financial aid visibility within Salesforce due to Regent's Salesforce app, have driven significant improvements throughout the student enrollment lifecycle," said Dr. Matthew Davis, Bellevue University Executive Vice President.

"We couldn't be happier to be partnering with Bellevue University to help achieve its goals. Our financial aid automation and planning solutions are purpose-built for institutions like Bellevue that use flexible BBAY enrollment models and are further enhanced when that rich financial aid data is shared across the campus through a Salesforce deployment such as Bellevue's," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education.

About Bellevue University

Founded in 1966, Bellevue University is a non-profit university with more than 57,000 graduates worldwide. The University is a recognized national leader in preparing students for lifelong success with career-relevant knowledge and skills while making college affordable. Routinely ranked among the nation's top military-friendly and accessible institutions, the University serves residential students at its main campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, and online everywhere with more than 85 undergraduate and graduate programs uniquely designed for working adults. The University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For additional information, visit: https://www.bellevue.edu/.

About Regent Education

Regent Education, the leading enterprise provider of automated financial aid solutions and services, simplifies the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models (including BBAY 1, 2, and 3 and competency-based models). Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification process, student financial planning, and application for state financial aid. Regent's cloud-based solutions help institutions increase enrollment, improve retention, speed student processing, and mitigate compliance risks. For more information, visit: https://regenteducation.com/.

