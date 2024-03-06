Kilgore College Goes Live with Regent Fund

New scholarship management solution improves efficiency and maximizes institutional scholarship dollars

FREDERICK, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that Kilgore College is live with Regent Fund. The new solution boosts efficiency, enabling the college to eliminate manual processes and increase the allocation of their institutional scholarship dollars.

Prior to implementing Regent Fund, Kilgore College relied on manual spreadsheets to manage their awards and a scholarship committee to review applicants and determine how best to allocate their limited funds. These manual, time-consuming processes not only prevented staff from spending time with students, but also left valuable scholarship dollars unallocated.

Since going live with Regent Fund, everything has changed. Using Regent Fund's built-in logic and integrated student data, Kilgore College is replacing their manual, spreadsheet-based processes with automated awarding processes based on institution-specific criteria they create and monitor. As scholarship funds become available, the team can easily tap into the pool of previous applicants and determine which ones match the criteria. Then, using weighting and ranking capabilities, they can determine who should receive the funds, without the need to schedule a committee review.

"[Regent Fund] is the best software and has the best implementation team. I evaluated and saw demos of other scholarship software, and they didn't even come close," said Jackie Kelley, Financial Aid Director at Kilgore College. "I'm just so excited and can't wait to start using it."

"Congratulations to Kilgore College on their successful go-live of Regent Fund," said Jim Hermens, CEO, Regent Education. "With affordability as an important factor in college decision-making, maximizing institutional scholarships is critical. It's exciting to see how Regent Fund is helping Kilgore College to increase efficiency so they can allocate every available institutional scholarship dollar."

About Kilgore College

Kilgore College is an accredited public two-year community college that has met the academic and workforce needs of East Texas since 1935 by providing a learner-centered environment that focuses on student access, success and completion via collaborative partnerships. KC promotes great value – primarily for its 20-member school district service area in Northeast Texas – with a highly competitive cost and more than 140 academic majors for students to choose from.

About Regent Education

Regent Education enables colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. With a sole focus on financial aid, Regent Education delivers a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across all enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com.

Media Contact:

Heather A. Hodgson

Vice President, Marketing

SOURCE Regent Education