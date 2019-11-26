Beloved Aflac Duck to Slide Down New York City's 6th Avenue During 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

"The Aflac Duck has been entertaining Americans for nearly 20 years as one of the world's most famous brand icons, so we could not be more delighted that he will once again be part of the legendary Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC," Aflac CEO and Chairman Dan Amos said. "The magic of the Aflac Duck, who is on a mission to help Americans understand that Aflac provides policyholders with cash benefits for things health insurance doesn't cover, is that he always brings a smile to faces of the young and old. We are excited to see happy parade watchers get a good look at the Aflac Duck as he sleds down 6th Avenue."

"We look forward to putting on America's favorite holiday event, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, all year long and are delighted that Aflac's famed Aflac Duck is returning to join our lineup of must-see entertainment," said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Bringing together people from across the nation to celebrate the start of the holiday season and witnessing the awe on their faces when they see our vibrant, larger-than-life lineup is what this magical event is all about, and we are thrilled to take it to new heights year after year."

For more than nine decades, the Macy's parade has wowed audiences with its jam-packed entertainment, and the 93rd edition will take it to the next level. This year's show will feature 16 giant character balloons; 40 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns and 8,000 volunteers; and 11 marching bands.

Tune in Thursday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones on NBC or follow #MacysParade on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the most memorable march moments.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative in the United States, for eligible claims, Aflac can process, approve and electronically send funds to claimants for quick access to cash in just one business day. For 13 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for the 20th consecutive year, and in 2019, Fortune included Aflac on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 18th time. To find out more about One Day PaySM and learn how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com.

