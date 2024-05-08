Beltone's 2024 Independent Together National Meeting: Celebrating Network Successes, Service Milestones & Patient Care

Congratulations to James Reynolds, our 2023 President's Cup winner! Post this

The meeting commenced with an engaging start, drawing in more than 500 attendees who enjoyed ample networking and socializing opportunities including a vibrant Opening Night reception. Attendees also had the chance to participate in meet and greets at the Partner Pavilion with many industry vendors demonstrating their innovative hearing care products and service offerings.

President of Beltone North America, David Molella, kicked off Day Two General Sessions with his President's Address where he proudly spotlighted the transformative impact the network has had on countless patients' lives over the past year. The stage was then shared with Beltone's leadership team, including Sr. Director of Dispenser Relations, Roberta Miller; VP of Sales, Kevin Conners; VP of Marketing, Aaron Brotherton; VP of Finance, Marc Adams; VP of Managed Care, Ronald Gleitman; and Head of Beltone Canada, Rob Boucher. Together, they engaged in a dynamic panel discussion about Beltone's Strategic Focus Areas for 2024. This was followed by the event's keynote speaker, Dr. Bryan K. Williams, who delivered a compelling and uplifting talk, encouraging every attendee to "work like they own it" and "who can they 'wow' today".

Highlights from the afternoon sessions included a fireside-style chat with GN's President of the Hearing Division, Scott Davis, and GN North America's President of Hearing, Tom Woods, providing GN Global and hearing industry insights. Chief Audiology Officer, Dr. Laurel Christensen, then took attendees on a deep-dive look into Beltone's latest technology, Beltone Serene™ and its cutting-edge inclusion of Bluetooth® LE Audio and Auracast™ to redefine the user experience in hearing solutions.

Owners and HCPs were recognized that evening with a cherry blossom-themed Awards Night celebration for their wonderful achievements in 2023. The Beltone President's Cup, the highest honor bestowed, was presented to independent owner, James Reynolds from Savannah, Georgia, for consistently providing a high standard of patient care within the communities his locations serve.

"Congratulations to James Reynolds, our 2023 President's Cup winner and a Beltone owner who has shown exceptional commitment and growth over nearly 20 years. His strategic expansions have consistently elevated the Beltone experience. We celebrate James' incredible achievements and recognize him as a shining example of what it means to be part of the Beltone family." – David Molella, President of Beltone North America

The Awards Night was further marked by the celebration of excellence within the Beltone network, as the Canadian Dispenser of the Year accolade was presented to MLM Hearing's Amir Hadar and Jonathan Weizman, for the second consecutive year. The event also honored the enduring commitment of network owners who have reached significant milestones with Beltone. Notable service awards were presented to Sharon Goodale for 25 years of dedication; Phyllis Bray and Carol Bashuk for 30 years; Daniel Fletcher, Kelvin Kim, and Sharon Conlon for 35 years; Sandra Lucht and Patrick Conlon for 40 years; David Adams for an impressive 50 years of service; and Charles Lednum, Jr. for an extraordinary 70 years with Beltone. The ceremony continued with additional accolades recognizing the exceptional efforts and unwavering commitment to many of the HCPs and network owners for their contributions throughout 2023.

The final day of the meeting was filled with educational opportunities, with a series of breakout sessions tailored to empower owners and HCPs in elevating their practices and patient care. Additionally, HCPs had the opportunity to earn up to 10 Continuing Education (CE) credits during the course of the event. The three-day symposium of knowledge sharing, professional growth, and enjoyment concluded with a nostalgic bang as attendees enjoyed an 80s-themed Closing Night celebration, capping off the event with a blast from the past. For a glimpse into the key moments and festivities, be sure to watch the video recap here.

For individuals passionate about positively impacting lives, Beltone offers a unique opportunity to join its collaborative and nurturing network of independent owners, hearing care practitioners, and patient care coordinators. To explore the array of opportunities available, including the prospect of owning a Beltone practice, visit www.beltone.com/en-us/careers and discover how you can contribute to an 84-year legacy of excellence in hearing care.

About Beltone

Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,500 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Right Beside You" promise. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

