Ben & Jerry's and Black Voters Matter "Churn Out the Vote"

Inspiring Young Voter Engagement in Communities One Scoop at a Time

MACON, Ga., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students came out to Ben & Jerry's National Registration Day event kicking off a state-wide scoop truck tour to drive voter engagement in Georgia ahead of the November elections as part of its recently launched Churn Out the Vote campaign. This morning, the progressive ice cream company popped up alongside longtime partner, Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, a national organization dedicated to increasing Black voter turnout and expanding voter rights, to scoop the new Limited Batch collaboration flavor, Churn Out the Vote, for Fort Valley State University students to drive voter registration. The Churn Out the Vote campaign aims to energize and educate young, low-propensity voters to engage in the issues that matter most to them at the polls.

Students and supporters of Black Voters Matter, gather with cofounders Ben and Jerry in front of the Ben & Jerry's tour van, which will join the Georgia-focused Black Youth Renaissance Tour

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/benandjerrys/9241559-en-ben-and-jerrys-black-voters-matter-churn-out-the-vote

"Black Voters Matter is about more than just voting - it's about our communities having a say in the decisions that affect our daily lives," said Cliff Albright, Co-founder and Executive Director of Black Voters Matter. "We're working with Ben & Jerry's to raise awareness, empower communities, and remind everyone of the importance of every single vote. History has shown us that when we work together, we win."

The National Voter Registration Day event is just one part of a multi-pronged effort by the two companies to ensure that historically excluded communities' voices are heard at the ballot box this fall. Additional tour stops in Georgia over the next few weeks will share ice cream and engage young voters who will decide the outcome of the upcoming election. In addition, the campaign includes the limited batch Churn Out the Vote flavor, a paid digital campaign in key states to drive civic engagement, episodes on voting disenfranchisement in Georgia on Ben & Jerry's Into the Mix podcast, and an effort in the company's Scoop Shops benefitting Black Voters Matter called "Waffle Lotta Good" taking place in October in the run up to the election.

"We're incredibly proud to again partner with our friends at Black Voters Matter ahead of this high-stake election" said Ben & Jerry's CEO Dave Stever. "BVM works at the grassroots level 365 days a year to help address the needs of communities. They are focused not on winning votes, but on empowering voters. And of course, we do what we do best, adding a bit of joy on the journey to justice by bringing the ice cream."

Fans are encouraged to visit benjerry.com/vote to make their plan to the polls and how to support Black Voters Matter in this effort to Churn Out the Vote. The Limited Batch pint and Scoop Shop flavor is available now nationwide, with a portion of the proceeds supporting Black Voters Matter's on-the-ground initiatives.

About Black Voters Matter:

Black Voters Matter, a 501c4, and Capacity Building Institute, a 501c3, are dedicated to expanding Black voter engagement and increasing progressive power through movement-building and engagement. Working with grassroots organizations, specifically in key states in the South, BVM seeks to increase voter registration and turnout, advocate for policies to expand voting rights/access, and help develop infrastructure where little or none exists to support a power-building movement that keeps Black voters and their issues at the forefront of our election process. For more information, please visit https://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org/

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $5.1 MM in 2023 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's