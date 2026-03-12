Ready, set, scoop! Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day Returns on April 14th

The tradition began in 1979, and this year Ben & Jerry's target is simple: spread more joy than ever before. Having served up 1 million scoops in 2023, this year's aim is to go bigger and better: 1 million and one scoops, to be precise. That's so many free cones, they'd be 17 times the height of Mount Everest, or reach one third of the way to space*!

"Free Cone Day is all about our fans. It's our way of saying thank you with an international moment of togetherness. In 2026, our aim is to go even bigger!" said Jochanan Senf, Ben & Jerry's CEO. "We want to hand out 1 million and one free scoops of ice cream across the globe to spread a little joy on the best unofficial holiday of the year!"

Free Cone Day began almost 50 years ago, when co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield wanted to serve up a 'thank you' to the residents of Burlington, Vermont, the home of Ben & Jerry's. The now iconic ice cream company had survived its first Vermont winter (with record low temperatures of -25°F (-32°C)) all because of its loyal fans! What started as an ice cream giveaway from a single Scoop Shop, Free Cone Day has now cemented itself as a global celebration, with free cones available to fans in 13 countries.

How it works is simple. Ice cream lovers can line up at their local participating Scoop Shop on April 14th; and what's even sweeter, there is no limit to the amount of times they can get their hands on a free cone! So, if fans are stuck choosing between a classic flavor like Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Cookie Dough, or a Scoop Shop exclusive like Marshmallow Sky, Sweet Cream & Cookies or Mint Chocolate Chunk, they needn't worry. Why choose just one, when they can try them all!

To find the nearest Scoop Shop participating in Free Cone Day on April 14th, and check opening times, visit www.benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

*we're no mathematicians but a quick calculation based on the average size of an ice cream cone gave us this comparison. Pretty sweet!

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's