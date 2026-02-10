Sundaes Just Got Sweeter - Ben & Jerry's Drops Three NEW Sundaes Flavors for 2026

Every Ben & Jerry's Sundae delivers all the chunks and swirls ice cream lovers have come to expect from the Vermont-based ice cream maker, plus a decadent whipped topping layer and even more chunks sprinkled on top. It's the over–the–top finish that makes every spoonful feel like a full–on sundae moment – no assembly required.

The three NEW Sundaes, rolling into freezers now, include:

Straw-Bae Shortcake - Crumble me crazy! Sweet cream ice cream with shortcake cookies & strawberry swirls, topped with strawberry-swirled shipped topping & shortcake crumble.

- Crumble me crazy! Sweet cream ice cream with shortcake cookies & strawberry swirls, topped with strawberry-swirled shipped topping & shortcake crumble. PB Blondie Bestie - Peanut butter goals? Peanut butter ice cream with blonde brownies & graham cracker swirls, topped with caramel-swirled whipped topping & mini peanut butter cups.

- Peanut butter goals? Peanut butter ice cream with blonde brownies & graham cracker swirls, topped with caramel-swirled whipped topping & mini peanut butter cups. Mocha Mood Pie - Brewed for dessert featuring coffee from our partners at BLK & Bold. Chocolate cold brew ice cream with chocolate cookies & chocolate cookie swirls, topped with fudge-swirled whipped topping & fudge chips.

In 2025, Ben & Jerry's Sundaes were a sensation as the top new ice cream innovation. The lineup quickly climbed the charts with Dulce De-lish! Sundae, Choco-lotta Cheesecake Sundae, Turtle Sundae and the fan favorite Cookie Vermont-ster, which became the number one Super Premium innovation across all new ice cream offerings.

"Knowing how much our fans LOVE our Sundaes, it only made sense to add more flavors just in time for Valentine's Day," said Haylee Nelson, Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru. "Bringing the sundae experience home was all about convenience, fun and flavor… and our fans told us we more than delivered on that excitement. Who has time to find all the ingredients, the toppings, and even if you can - can you make it to perfection? These Sundaes deliver the perfect Ben & Jerry's Sundae experience for you, your bestie or your bae, every time!"

As always, Ben & Jerry's recommends your first option be to visit your local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop for a professionally made sundae. If you aren't lucky enough to live near a Scoop Shop, Ben & Jerry's Sundaes can be found wherever pints are sold with a MSRP of $4.99 - $6.49. To learn more and find Sundaes available near you, visit https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/sundaes.

