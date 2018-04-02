Ben & Jerry's Annual Free Cone Day Celebration Is Back

Ice cream lovers will be able to choose a longtime favorite like Cookie Dough, or dig their spoons into something completely new. Your appetite is the only limit to the number of times you can get back in line. Dreamy right?

Okay, so this celebration is hardly a surprise … the company's first Free Cone Day was way back in 1979. Back then, it was highly unusual for a company to share, rather than sell, its product, but Ben and Jerry wanted to thank their dedicated, ice cream loving community for helping them get through their first year. These days Ben & Jerry's hands out more than one million free scoops of ice cream across the world each April.

"We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Jostein Solheim. "To us it's a chance to have a bit of a party, to build connections with our fans, and show them how much we appreciate them!"

To be part of the euphoria and to find a participating Scoop Shop in your area, visit www.BenJerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.5MM in 2017 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben--jerrys-annual-free-cone-day-celebration-is-back-300622323.html

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's

Related Links

http://www.benjerry.com

