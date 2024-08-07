Ben & Jerry's wants YOU to Churn Out the Vote with new flavor

Flavor Celebrates New Election Energy, Continued Partnership with Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no denying the energy surrounding the upcoming presidential election suddenly jumped off the charts which is why Ben & Jerry's is doing what it does best: launching a new ice cream. No, it's not a coconut flavor, but it does celebrate childless cat ladies everywhere…. and it's called: Churn Out the Vote. The Limited Batch flavor is packed with pretzel swirls, fudge chips, and ripples of chocolate mousse in a creamy vanilla ice cream and is proudly presented in partnership with the company's longtime friends at Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute (BVM). Inspired by the delicious optimism surrounding this election, Churn Out the Vote is part of a larger campaign to celebrate and activate young voters, especially young voters of color, to participate in this historically important election and join the growing movement to protect democracy and be a voter.

Important issues that impact all Americans like abortion, climate change, gun violence, and freedom and democracy are all on the ballot, and it’s evident young voters and voters of color will decide the outcome of this election. That’s why it’s so important that this new energy is turned into action and that every eligible citizen turns into a voter.

Ben & Jerry's partnership with BVM, now in its fourth year, is part of an expansive effort to engage voters on the issues they care about most. In addition to the Vermont dessert maker's national "Churn Out the Vote" campaign, Ben & Jerry's will join BVM on the ground in Georgia supporting their non-partisan work to engage voters in every corner of the state. Black Voters Matter will bring the strategy and the energy, and Ben & Jerry's will "churn out the vote" by bringing the ice cream. In addition to Scoop Shops, the flavor will soon be available as a limited pint in freezers across the country at an MSRP of $5.99-6.49.

"We couldn't be more pleased to once again join Black Voters Matter in support of their work to ensure that those who will be most impacted by the policies of the next administration vote and that their vote is counted," said Palika Makam, Ben & Jerry's U.S. Activism Manager. "When young people and people of color are voters, we all win."

"Black and Brown young voters of color are not low propensity, they are high opportunity," said Cliff Albright, Executive Director of Black Voters Matter. "Our community fought long and hard for the freedom to vote in this country and they won. Now, nearly sixty years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, racist politicians are rolling back our freedom to vote and countless other freedoms - like the freedom to learn and the freedom to be safe from gun violence. This generation can fight back by refusing to give into cynicism and despair and making their voices heard at the polls. Their votes have the power to change history and our communities."

From now through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, Ben & Jerry's website will be a one stop shop to help fans all become voters. At benjerry.com, people can check their voter registration status, and find information on their polling locations, early voting, and vote by mail options. They can also stop into a Scoop Shop to taste Churn Out the Vote and have a portion of proceeds donated to Black Voters Matter.

Because when young voters and voters of color Churn Out the Vote, everyone wins.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $5.1 MM in 2023 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com .

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's