Ben & Jerry's Brings Justice Back!

"Young people have the ability to determine the outcome of this election," said Chris Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy for Ben & Jerry's. "They represent 37% of US voters, the single largest group of eligible voters, and everything they care about is on the ballot—racial justice, access to healthcare, climate change, the economy, LGBTQ rights. There is so much at stake, and it's not just at the top of the ticket. We're working hard to encourage young people to make their vote their voice this November."

As part of their larger get-out-the-vote campaign, Ben & Jerry's is sweetening the deal by offering free waffle cones to people who pledge to vote for justice. In participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops nationwide, fans can check their voter registration status, register online, and get local election information. Fans who pledge to vote can get a free upgrade to a freshly baked waffle cone, no matter the size of their original ice cream order.

The relaunch of the Limited Batch Justice ReMix'd is also part of Ben & Jerry's overarching effort to create change using democracy's most powerful, non-violent tools. The company issued a strongly worded warning that We Must Dismantle White Supremacy after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers in May, and launched a podcast about the history of racism in America in September. Ben & Jerry's continues to work with activists and non-profit partners like Advancement Project National Office and Color of Change to support those on the frontlines of the struggle for justice.

More recently, the company installed an exhibit at its Waterbury ice cream factory honoring the life and legacy of voting rights champion, the late Congressman John Lewis. On October 10th, Ben & Jerry's will sponsor the first-ever broadcast performance on Adult Swim by hip-hop powerhouse, Run The Jewels, with a strong call to action to young people to turn out and vote in record numbers in this election.

And for the first time in the company's 42-year history, Ben & Jerry's will close all of its company-owned and operated facilities in the US, including its corporate headquarters and ice cream factories, on Election Day to encourage its employees to vote. The company supports the idea of making Election Day a national holiday.

"The number one reason people give for not voting is not having enough time," said Miller. "People should not have to choose between their job and their civic duty, especially this year. This election is just too important."

Justice ReMix'd is available again as a Limited Batch flavor at Scoop Shops and on store shelves nationwide, with a suggested MSRP of $4.99. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's, visit: benjerry.com

