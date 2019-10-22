Ben & Jerry’s Celebrates World Vegan Day with November 1st Free Happy Hour

A new favorite is sure to be Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Non-Dairy: a vanilla non-dairy frozen dessert with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge flakes. Fans can check their local shop -- which may have other Non-Dairy offerings available now or coming soon.

Ben & Jerry's partnered with the good folks at Vegan Action to certify that the company's Non-Dairy doesn't include animal products of any kind—including eggs, dairy or honey. In addition, the ice cream maker proudly emphasizes that these euphoric concoctions exemplify the spirit of the company's commitment to values led sourcing. Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy flavors utilize non-GMO ingredients and five Fairtrade Certified ingredients for its Non-Dairy desserts including sugar, cocoa, vanilla, coffee, and bananas. None of that matters if it doesn't taste good, so the iconic ice cream company's Flavor Gurus worked tirelessly to find the best blank canvas to create their flavorful concoctions, which turned out to be an almond milk base. And now… fans can get a scoop for free!

Find a Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop near where you live or work; a full list can be found here. Check to see if your local shop is participating and then swing by for the great Happy Hour giveaway between 4 pm - 8 pm to claim your cupful of Non-Dairy deliciousness.

And that's just the tip of the ice(cream)berg… because Ben & Jerry's offers even MORE Non-Dairy flavors in easy to take home, pint-sized containers. With 10 options of Non-Dairy to try, you'll be sure to find a new favorite at a Scoop Shop, grocery store or convenience store near you.

This is a one-day offer, only from 4 pm – 8 pm on November 1 to celebrate World Vegan Day, and only at participating U.S. Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops. So, don't miss it!

To learn more about other Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy flavors, and the company's values, try benjerry.com.

