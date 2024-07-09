Bon Voyage! Ben & Jerry's Embarks on Summer Non-Dairy Sampling Tour to Seven Major U.S. Cities

Now through the end of the summer, Ben & Jerry's Creamy, Dreamy Non-Dairy Tour will be touching down in Tampa, Atlanta, Raleigh, Washington D.C., Boston, and the brand's home base of Burlington, Vermont. The tour is serving up an immersive dessert experience to celebrate the new creamier-than-ever oat-based Non-Dairy recipe. Fans brought an unbeatable MOOd to the kickoff stop in New York City last month – next up, Tampa!

Tampa, FL : July 9-10, 2024

Atlanta, GA : July 16-17, 2024

Raleigh, NC : July 23-24, 2024

Washington, D.C. : July 30-31, 2024

: Boston, MA : August 6-7, 2024

Burlington, VT : August 13-14, 2024

Participating Scoop Shops will feature a totally 'grammable giant pint (shout the event out on social with #benandjerrys and #CreamyDreamySummer hashtags), craveable Non-Dairy swag, plenty of free samples, and some sweet surprises that fans won't want to miss. Each stop is free and open to the public – come one, come all!

Ben & Jerry's recently announced a new oat-based formula to replace all existing sunflower and almond bases by this summer. All existing 19 Non-Dairy flavors will make the switch and several will be available for sampling on the tour. Whether fans are lovers of the classics, like Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, or looking to ~sweeten things up~ with Non-Dairy Strawberry Cheezecake, these dairy-free masterpieces won't disappoint!

Don't live near a city with a participating Scoop Shop? Don't sweat it – stay chilled and bring the party wherever you are by snagging a pint of your favorite Non-Dairy flavor on shelves in the nearest grocer freezer. July may be National Ice Cream Month and now, with Ben & Jerry's new Non-Dairy recipe, all fans can be included in the celebration!

To find your nearest participating Scoop Shop and tour dates, visit https://www.benjerry.com/creamydreamysummer. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's history, flavors, mission or values, go to https://www.benjerry.com.

