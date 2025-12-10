Ben & Jerry's is Droppin' NEW Ice Cream Bars - Five Flavors, One BIG Celebration

Fans can bite into beloved Ice Cream Bar flavors like Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and fruity favourite Strawberry Cheesecake. Or if you want to discover something entirely new and sensational, give PB Pretzel or Caramel Blondie a swirl. You can find the lovingly-crafted NEW Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Bars in the freezer aisle as soon as January 2026, available in a four 2.5oz bar multipack, perfect to share (or keep all to yourself), priced at $5.99–$7.49. There's also a single Cookie Dough Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Bar dropping into convenience stores next spring, priced at $3.99.

To mark this historic drop, Ben & Jerry's is hosting some massive giveaways. Kicking off by Droppin' Bars in Venice Beach on Saturday, 13 December, where flavor fans will get the very first FREE try of the latest and greatest Ice Cream Bars. There will be music, games and even a few surprises thrown in... because there ain't no party like a Ben & Jerry's party. Not in LA? Not a problem, as over 150 participating Scoop Shops nationwide will be droppin' Bars to fans for FREE. Get 'em before they're gone!

Key Info:

Droppin' Bars: Saturday 13 December, Venice Beach, CA 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Saturday 13 December, Venice Beach, CA 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Nationwide Bar Drop: Wednesday 17 December, at 150 Scoop Shops nationwide from Los Angeles to New York, with over 20k ice cream bars being given away in total! Find participating locations and further info at benjerry.com.

Ben & Jerry's makes the best possible ice cream, in the nicest possible way. Ben & Jerry's NEW Ice Cream Bars are lovingly made with values-sourced ingredients. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Bars, coming to a freezer near you from January 2026, go to benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by employees, granted $4.8 MM in 2025 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information, visit benjerry.com.

