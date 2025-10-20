Fans Are the Secret Ingredient to Ben & Jerry's Doing A "Waffle Lotta Good"

Scoop Shop Program Shares Proceeds with Human Rights Partner: Migrant Justice

BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben & Jerry's fans can recognize the smell of freshly baked, hand-rolled waffle cones from a mile away. Just one visit to a Scoop Shop, and you'll experience there's just no ice cream cone that can compete. This fall, these waffle cones will help raise funds and awareness for Migrant Justice, a farmworker-led human rights organization. From October 21 through November 4, Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops across the country will participate in the "Waffle Lotta Good" program, an annual initiative supporting social justice organizations.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/benandjerrys/9312457-en-ben-and-jerrys-waffle-lotta-good-migrant-justice

Migrant Justice's mission is to empower the immigrant farmworker community to organize for economic justice and human rights. Their "Milk With Dignity" program ensures safe and dignified working conditions on dairy farms. This month marks 8 years of collaboration between Migrant Justice and Ben & Jerry's in their "Milk With Dignity" program".

"Immigrant farm workers sustain the dairy industry, yet we are being targeted, detained, and separated from our families," said Migrant Justice spokesperson Olga Cruz. "This partnership with Ben & Jerry's will allow Migrant Justice to continue organizing to defend and protect our community."

Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops are committed to addressing local needs and supporting their communities. Many franchisees feel the company's Social Mission is a key ingredient that contributes to their shop's local popularity. In 2024, the "Waffle Lotta Good" campaign generated a $150,000 donation to Black Voters Matter.

"The Waffle Lotta Good campaign allows our fans to take action and support immigrant communities whose rights are being violated," said Palika Makam, Ben & Jerry's U.S. Activism Manager. "Supporting organizations like Migrant Justice is crucial to ensuring the rights and dignity of all community members."

Join the effort to do a Waffle Lotta Good. Organizing economic justice and human rights has never been so sweet. To find your closest participating scoop shop and learn more, visit benjerry.com/wafflelottagood.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's