Sheryl Crow to Headline ACLU Creatives for Freedom Benefit Concert with Maggie Rogers, Mon Rovia, Taylor Meier, Mark Ronson & More

Presented by Ben & Jerry's, Co-hosted by Gabriela Hearst and YOLA Mezcal

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for November 22, 2025! Ben & Jerry's, along with Gabriela Hearst and YOLA Mezcal, are excited to announce a first-of-its-kind benefit concert in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), headlined by nine-time Grammy legend Sheryl Crow. Joining her on stage at Pioneer Works, in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is a stellar line-up featuring Maggie Rogers, Mon Rovia, Taylor Meier, Mark Ronson, and more.

Creatives for Freedom Artist Line Up Co-Host Gabriela Hearst Yola Mezcal

This benefit concert celebrates the vibrant legacy of activism found in advocacy movements, bringing together creative minds from all walks of life to stand up for civil liberties. Born out of this legacy, and the need for action in the face of threats to First Amendment rights, the Creatives for Freedom benefit concert brings together prominent artists to support the right to free speech and to protest. Ben & Jerry's, Gabriela Hearst, and Yola Mezcal are proud to stand up, speak out, and support the protection of the First Amendment—because freedom is sweetest when it's shared by all.

"It's our privilege and duty to use our business, and our ice cream, to support advocacy organizations like the ACLU. At Ben and Jerry's, we know that taking action, together with artists and activists, can help advance and protect our civil liberties. The challenges and threats to our first amendment rights are real, but so is our commitment to defending them." - Palika Makam, US Activism Manager, Ben & Jerry's

"At a time when our freedom of speech is increasingly under attack, it is so powerful to have luminary artists coming together to speak – and sing – out in support of freedom of expression and other civil liberties. We are grateful for the opportunity to spark joy, inspiration and action across our growing community, and build support for our work at this critical moment in our nation's history." - Kriston McIntosh, ACLU Chief Communications and Marketing Officer.

The evening promises more than music and free ice cream—it's a celebration of community, justice, and people power, including opportunities to take meaningful action with the ACLU.

"Supporting the ACLU, a bipartisan organization of 105 years old that protects our rights under the Constitution, seems a duty at Gabriela Hearst where we believe in Women's Rights, the Climate Cause and Democracy. The idea of the concert came as we felt it is important at this time to celebrate with Joy and Music the hard work of all ACLU Members." - Gabriela Hearst, Founder and Creative Director, Gabriela Hearst

"At YOLA Mezcal, we believe women's freedom and safety are inseparable from our work — supporting the ACLU is about protecting those rights for everyone." - Gina Correll Aglietti, Founder, YOLA Mezcal

Proud ACLU supporter The Butcher's Daughter will offer complimentary bites and City Winery wines will feature at the bar. Plus, the Ben & Jerry's MegaCone will be there encouraging guests to raise their voice for free speech. Artist Raul de Nieve's first institutional show at Pioneer Works, "In Light of Innocence" will support the luminary ambience of the evening.

Tickets are now available here. Student tickets available with code. Proceeds support the ACLU's ongoing work to defend rights nationwide.

Music arranged and directed by Rob Moose and Cody Fitzgerald. Produced by Goodnight Tonight Productions.

For more information on the ACLU's critical work protecting free speech, visit their website .

About the ACLU

For more than 100 years, the ACLU has worked in courts, legislatures, and communities to protect the constitutional rights of all people. With a nationwide network of offices and millions of members and supporters, the ACLU takes on the toughest civil liberties fights in pursuit of liberty and justice for all.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

About Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst grew up on her family's ranch in Uruguay, where the notion of luxury meant things were beautifully crafted and made to last which inspired the launch of her eponymous label in Fall 2015. She wanted a brand that reflected purpose in every piece - luxury collections with a conscience, or "honest luxury". Gabriela Hearst's runway shows have been a pioneering example of sustainability, using deadstock fabrics, and eliminating plastic use. Her Spring Summer 2020 collection marked the first ever carbon neutral runway show. She was the winner of the 2016/17 International Woolmark Prize for Womenswear, 2018 recipient of the Pratt Institute Fashion Visionary Award, the 2020 CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year, 2021 recipient of the Frank Alvah Parsons Award , 2022 recipient of the Infinity Trustees Award by the International Center of Photography, and was selected as one of the five Honorees in the Environment category among the fifteen Leaders of Change at the British Fashion Council's 2020, 2021 and 2022 Fashion Awards. In December 2020, she was named Creative Director at Chloé. In 2021, she was named one of the 25 most Influential Women of 2021 by the Financial Times. In 2023, she was honored with the 2023 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion by The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT (MFIT). In March 2024, TIME announced Gabriela Hearst as one of the honorees of the 2024 TIME Earth Awards, which recognizes individuals influencing the future of the planet through their work on climate justice, awareness, and activism. Most recently, she was included in the inaugural list of National Geographic 33 which honors 33 changemakers whose ideas, influence and drive are shaping a better future for our planet.

About YOLA Mezcal

YOLA Mezcal is handcrafted and organic, following a distinctive recipe from 1971 passed down by Yola's grandfather. Founded and run by women, YOLA Mezcal's all female hand-bottling facility offers direct pay. Yola Mezcal promotes autonomy and economic independence for their partners in Oaxaca and across borders.

About Goodnight Tonight Productions

Goodnight Tonight Productions is a creative event production company founded by Gina Correll (Yola Mezcal) and Tabitha Denholm (Women Under the Influence), producing bespoke cultural experiences that blend art, music, and social purpose with a distinctly femme-forward point of view.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's