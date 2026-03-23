Ben & Jerry's Launches NEW Limited Batch Honey Graham Latte Flavor

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/benandjerrys/9380452-en-ben-and-jerrys-new-limited-batch-honey-graham-latte-flavor

The best part about the newest flavor? You can find Honey Graham Latte in all your favorite places to find ice cream. The flavor is available NOW at Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops nationwide, while supplies last. Honey Graham Latte will appear in select grocery stores as a Limited Batch pint starting this April. (No foolin'!)

"Latte lovers have to taste Ben & Jerry's new Honey Graham Latte flavor," said Flavor Guru, José Ureña. "The sweetened caramel coffee is a comfort on many levels that our fans deserve. Plus, knowing how much our fans love new flavors AND graham crackers and cinnamon, this one must be at the top of your list to try today!"

For a one-of-a-kind experience, try one of the two featured menu items in your local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop as a shake or sundae:

Waffle Brittle Sundae: Honey Graham Latte ice cream layered with the all-new waffle cone brittle, gooey caramel, and whipped cream.

Honey Graham Latte ice cream layered with the all-new waffle cone brittle, gooey caramel, and whipped cream. Honey Graham Latte Shake: Honey Graham Latte ice cream blended with milk and cold brew, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

Honey Graham Latte pints are available in April with a MSRP of $4.99 - $6.49. For more information about Honey Graham Latte, click here.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by employees, granted $4.8 MM in 2025 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information, visit benjerry.com

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's