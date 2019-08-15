Ben & Jerry's Presents Dessert'd: A Non-Expected Culinary Experience

Ticket holders for "Dessert'd" will enjoy plant-based small bites, outrageous hors d'oeuvres and custom cocktails. The "non-expected" culinary experience will include an all-you-can-eat array of Ben & Jerry's ten non-dairy flavors. Live and local entertainment will add to the atmosphere of the immersive experience.

The chefs in each market were carefully chosen for their creativity and passion for delicious dishes. None of them is known primarily as a vegan chef, yet all will be responsible for curating the evening's menu.

George Lambertson, Burlington, VT. A firebrand best known for the elevated street food and creative culinary choices offered at his high-energy ArtsRiot location.

Deborah VanTrece, Atlanta. Chef/Owner of Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours, serving up traditional African American soul food with global inspiration.

Alon Shaya, Denver. James Beard Award winner with a passion for modern Israeli comfort food, multi-dish dining, and breaking down borders.

Melissa d'Arabian, San Diego. Celebrity chef and television host, best-selling author and mom of four. Melissa is an expert on elegant, affordable home cooking.

"We put a lot of effort into developing a non-dairy dessert that was just as indulgent as our ice cream," said Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru Eric Fredette. "We know vegan versions of our favorite foods had a rough start, but that's in the past. Chefs and home cooks are now able to create beautiful, tantalizing vegan dishes using fresh, locally-grown and curated products. These culinary events will prove it."

Tickets for the evening experience are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event, available at benjerry.com/flavors/dessertd . Proceeds from the tickets will go to a non-profit of the chef's choice. Ben & Jerry's has hinted that if one of the exclusive dessert creations proves exceptionally popular and delicious, the Flavor Gurus will consider adding a version to the company's national Scoop Shop menu in the future.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's