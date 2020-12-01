Ben & Jerry's Raises the Curtain on "PUNCH LINE" with Netflix Is A Joke

That is just one of the many jokes Wanda Sykes riffed when she learned about Punch Line, the newest Ben & Jerry's flavor in partnership with Netflix's comedy brand Netflix Is A Joke. Good for the belly and good for a belly laugh, the new flavor is a comedic duo of brown butter bourbon and almond ice creams with roasted almonds and chuckles of cherries. That's a mouthful of mirth.

1-866-PUNCHLINE – CALL NOW FOR YUMMY JOKES AND FUNNY ICE CREAM!

In addition to delicious ice cream, Netflix and Ben & Jerry's are teaming up to provide some much-needed humor through a new Punch Line hotline. Netflix's hottest heckle-proof headliners, including comedians Wanda Sykes, Fortune Feimster and Aparna Nancherla, will have people doubled over with laughter when they call 1-866-PUNCHLINE. Some lucky fans may even discover a way to get a free pint of Punch Line – now that's a call to action!

This fourth Ben & Jerry's/Netflix flavor in 2020 continues to provide fans with something to look forward to. To hear more hilariousness from Wanda, Fortune and Aparna, you can find all three stand-ups on Netflix or the Netflix Is A Joke YouTube channel. Start planning which Netflix comedy special you'll pair with a pint of Punch Line and in no time, you'll be licking and laughing!

Punch Line is headlining store shelves across the country now with a suggested MSRP of $4.99-$5.49, but don't dally! As a Limited Batch, when it's gone, it's gone! To learn more about Ben & Jerry's, visit: benjerry.com

