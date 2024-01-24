BEN & JERRY'S ROLLS OUT NEW PINTS PERFECT FOR SALTY, SWEET SNACKABLE MOMENTS

Chunks of chocolate peanut butter cups and fudge-covered pretzels are the stars of Ben & Jerry's newest pints. Post this

Just in time for National Peanut Butter Day, PB S'more features what are perhaps Ben & Jerry's biggest chunks to date. Extra-large pieces of chocolate peanut butter cups are the star in this pint. Its base is a toasted marshmallow ice cream, combined with graham cracker pieces and a marshmallow swirl, to capture the s'more experience. At Ben & Jerry's, you can never have enough marshmallow.

"We heard our fans' pleas for chocolate peanut butter cups and we were excited to include them in our take on such a nostalgic dessert," said Flavor Guru José Ureña. "As we were developing the flavor, we were inspired by an internal team tasting – a 's'moregasbord' if you will – of all the ways we like to enjoy our own s'mores. The combinations are limitless, but we think fans will enjoy this interpretation!"

Pretzels are having a moment and Ben & Jerry's wanted to find the perfect way to lean into that salty taste in a sweet way. Chocolate lovers are sure to rejoice in Impretzively Fudged. The saltiness of its decadent pretzel swirls complements its chocolate ice cream base, while its fudge-covered pretzel pieces offer an added sweet crunch.

If you want to take Impretzively Fudged up a notch, Flavor Guru Natalia Butler suggests crumbling potato chips or a favorite salty snack on top to enhance the flavor profile.

The MSRP for Ben & Jerry's pints are $4.99-$6.99. PB S'more and Impretzively Fudged are starting to pop up across shelves in the U.S. now and will also be available in local Scoop Shops. To find the nearest pint, visit benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

