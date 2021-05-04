Ben & Jerry's Tops Non-Dairy Category, Releases Five New Flavors

Leading the pack for 2021 is Change the Whirled, a flavor created in partnership with freedom fighter Colin Kaepernick. 100% of Kaepernick's proceeds go to Know Your Rights Camp, the non-profit organization he co-founded that works to fight systemic oppression against Black and Brown people. This work had the ice cream maker clamoring to collaborate. To honor Kaepernick's veganism, as well as the burgeoning Ben & Jerry's fans increasingly asking for Non-Dairy offerings, Change the Whirled features a sunflower butter caramel base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

Next up is one of Ben & Jerry's longest-running flavor partnerships. It began with Ben's jam-band backyard neighbors: Phish. The band partnered with Ben & Jerry's to create the delicious Phish Food ice cream. Launched 24 years ago with a sold-out show in the band's hometown of Burlington, VT, Phish Food has never looked back. The flavor has always supported social action, donating funds to the Waterwheel Foundation and addressing environmentally focused community needs in Vermont. Meanwhile, the delicious flavor featuring a chocolate base with caramel and marshmallow swirls and schools of smiling chocolate phish happily swimming around has held a stronghold position in the company's Top 10. The Non-Dairy version whipped Phish fans into a frenzy with an art contest that awarded winners free tickets to upcoming Phish shows, custom Jim Pollock artwork and free Phish Food for a year.

The idea for Karamel Sutra was sparked after a visit from NY Times writer Abby Ellin. In 2002, Ellin interviewed the R&D team and suggested the punny name, which was noted by Ben & Jerry's staff. Within the year a caramel flavor was unveiled - with Abby's moniker attached. The new Non-Dairy version features a chocolate and caramel base with fudge chips and a soft caramel core.

Rounding out the new additions are fun flavors from funny guys in the late night/ice cream segment of the freezer. Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream, with a vanilla base, fudge-covered waffle cone pieces and a caramel swirl, has been in Ben & Jerry's Top 10 ever since its inception in 2007. Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Dough, also a Top 10, was unveiled in 2015 for the first anniversary of Fallon's Tonight Show. Tonight Dough features a combined caramel and chocolate base with chocolate cookie swirls, gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough.

"Ever since we launched our first Non-Dairy flavors, we wanted to provide some of our classics and a few unique flavors that are only available as Non-Dairy," said Dena Wimette, Ben & Jerry's Innovation Guru. "This year, we were honored to partner with Colin Kaepernick while also tapping into our Top 10 flavors with Americone Dream, Phish Food and Tonight Dough. All of the delicious and none of the dairy!"

The new Non-Dairy flavors are available now at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $4.99-5.49. Learn more at benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan certified desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. The company offers a livable wage for employees and highlights partners that tirelessly pursue progressive causes. Ben & Jerry's activism targets impact on issues, activated as campaigns, and is closely supported by its products. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $3.4MM in 2020 to support progressive, justice focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

