BEN and Skye Inteligencia Announce Formation of Skye Salud, a Sovereign Augmented-Intelligence Healthcare Platform for Mexico

WILMINGTON, Del. and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) ("BEN"), a developer of secure and governed multimodal AI systems for regulated industries, and Skye Inteligencia LATAM ("Skye Inteligencia"), a Latin America-focused AI technology company, today announced the formation of Skye Salud, a newly created Mexican entity that will begin developing a sovereign augmented-intelligence platform intended to support the modernization of healthcare delivery across Mexico.

Mexico's healthcare system serves more than 130 million people. It faces substantial challenges related to chronic disease management, including over 14 million adults living with diabetes, along with widespread hypertension and cardiovascular conditions. Many facilities rely on paper-based records or fragmented electronic systems, creating gaps in care continuity, documentation and operational efficiency. Skye Salud has been formed to begin addressing these needs by developing modern, secure augmented-intelligence capabilities tailored to Mexico's clinical environment.

Skye Salud is in the early development stage and will be built as a secure, Spanish-language native platform designed to integrate with existing systems, support clinical workflows, strengthen documentation, and help improve access to care across Mexico's healthcare institutions. Development work will progress in alignment with regulatory, technical, and institutional requirements.

"Mexico represents a significant market opportunity to support healthcare modernization through secure augmented intelligence," said Tyler Luck, Acting CEO of BEN. "Skye Salud aligns with BEN's strategy in regulated industries and will be developed to support ongoing efforts to strengthen clinical infrastructure."

Additional details on partnerships and deployment plans will be provided in upcoming announcements. Initial launch is expected in the first quarter of 2026, subject to development progress and institutional readiness.

ABOUT BRAND ENGAGEMENT NETWORK, INC. (BEN) - Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI) develops conversational AI agents built for regulated and customer-centric industries. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) with retrieval-augmented generation enables enterprises to deploy multimodal, compliance-first AI across chat, voice, avatar, and digital channels. With 21 issued patents, a growing IP portfolio, and early adoption across life sciences, healthcare, insurance, financial services, hospitality, retail, and automotive, BEN is positioned at the intersection of enterprise AI adoption and rising regulatory demand. For more information, visit www.beninc.ai.

ABOUT SKYE INTELIGENCIA LATAM - Skye Inteligencia LATAM is a Latin America-focused artificial intelligence technology company dedicated to deploying secure, sovereign AI solutions tailored to the region's regulated industries and public-sector needs. Skye Inteligencia has partnered with BEN to deliver compliant, locally governed AI platforms that address critical infrastructure challenges across the healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors in Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. They are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, BEN's current expectations, assumptions, plans, strategies, and anticipated results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause BEN's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in BEN's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in BEN's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These forward-looking statements may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," "may," "will," "might," "could," "would," or similar expressions.

