Ben E. Keith Foods Announces Acquisition of Florida Food Service

Ben E. Keith Foods proudly announces its purchase of Florida Food Service, Inc., located in Gainesville, Florida.

Founded in 1948, Florida Food Service is headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., and services customers in northern and central Florida. The company was owned and operated by the Islam family.

Ben E. Keith Foods will retain all current employees. Marco DiGiosia, a 25 year veteran of Ben E. Keith Foods, has been named General Manager. Marco has relocated to Gainesville and assumed his role effective immediately. Former Florida Food Service President Joel Islam will continue with the company as Assistant General Manager.

In addition, the Gainesville distribution division will be renamed Ben E. Keith Foods – Florida Division in the coming months.

