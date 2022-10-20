Ben Garnero Joins Konnect Agency as Chief Marketing Officer

Garnero Brings 20 Years of Proven Brand-Building Expertise to Support the 360 Marketing Agency

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service brand marketing agency, announced today the appointment of marketing veteran, Ben Garnero as Chief Marketing Officer. Bringing over twenty years of experience building and leading some of today's most disruptive and influential consumer brands, Garnero's addition will further position Konnect Agency as a leading 360 marketing agency. He will work alongside agency CEO, Sabina Gault, and President, Amanda Bialek.

Ben Garnero Joins Konnect as Chief Marketing Officer.

Garnero's appointment will support Konnect Agency in elevating its full-service offerings by overseeing the development and execution of comprehensive 360 marketing solutions for clients. Garnero's proven track record for developing strong strategic methodology routed in both digital and experiential tactics, innovative sales approaches, and dynamic team-orientated leadership skills to build cult consumer connections and ROI-focused results, solidifies him as the ideal candidate for the rapidly expanding agency. Garnero offers an impressive resume of leading marketing initiatives while launching first-of-its-kind industry products at nationally recognized brands including, Coca-Cola, vitaminwater, KIND Snacks, Chef's Cut Real Jerky and Ellenos Greek Yogurt.

"Ben brings deep experience in executing wildly successful digital and experiential campaigns as well as an insider's perspective on client communications and marketing from his years working at nationally recognized consumer brands," said Amanda Bialek, President of Konnect Agency. "As Konnect continues to provide comprehensive B2B and B2C campaigns with a digital-first mentality, Ben will undoubtedly elevate our approach to drive notable ROI for clients."

"I have worked with Konnect on the client side for almost 10 years and always have greatly valued the agency's transparency, industry and category knowledge, and the strong partnership in effectively growing my business and brand," said Ben Garnero, CMO of Konnect Agency. "I am excited to join forces with Sabina and Amanda, and the rest of the Konnect team, to help expand on the already excellent marketing capabilities and services for our clients."

Konnect Agency offers dynamic digital marketing programs, strategic planning, data-driven digital roadmaps, public relations, influencer relations, social media strategy and platform management, as well as website and app development. With a coast-to-coast presence, Konnect Agency has built a global presence for domestic and international brands in the CPG, franchise, lifestyle, children, and health/wellness categories.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is a mid-size, full-service integrated marketing and public relations agency with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Oklahoma City, and Denver. Founded in 2009, the agency works with leading brands and concepts in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries. Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

