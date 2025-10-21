Konnect Agency Named Agency of Record for Crescent Hotels & Resorts

PR and Brand Marketing Agency Tapped for Earned and Social Support for Leading Operator of Hotels and Resorts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service public relations and brand marketing agency, has been named the agency of record for Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a leading operator of lifestyle-driven properties, including hotels, resorts, restaurants and other hospitality businesses. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, and counts premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers as its clientele.

Known for managing premium properties across North America, Crescent Hotels & Resorts selected Konnect Agency for its deep expertise in B2B media and social strategy, and its forward-thinking approach to navigating today's ever-evolving PR and social landscape. Through the partnership, Konnect will lead all public relations and social efforts to amplify the company's presence and its excellence in hotel operations, profitability and guest services.

"Crescent Hotels & Resorts is the gold standard when it comes to premium property management," said Amanda Bialek, President at Konnect Agency. "As an agency that prides itself on excellence and execution, we're thrilled to partner with a brand that focuses on elite service through a hands-on approach and practical experience. Given Konnect's proficiency in growing B2B businesses, we look forward to amplifying the company and its many impressive properties, while creating media and social moments that match the expertise, legacy and ambition of Crescent Hotels & Resorts."

"As a brand committed to quality across our wide array of properties, we knew we needed a partner who could match our energy and aspirations," said Erica Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "Konnect Agency understands the high standards of our brand and brings a fresh perspective that will help us grow while staying true to our operational excellence. We're excited to kick off this partnership and take Crescent Hotels & Resorts to the next level with their counsel."

The appointment marks a strategic move by Crescent Hotels & Resorts to expand its B2B visibility and reach new audiences, aligning with Konnect Agency's proven track record of delivering high-impact storytelling and brand amplification for industry-leading clients.

For more information about Konnect Agency, clients and services, please visit konnectagency.com. For more information regarding Crescent Hotels & Resorts, please visit crescenthotels.com.

About Konnect Agency

Konnect Agency is an award-winning, independent full-service public relations agency recognized for its creative and strategic campaigns for trusted global brands and innovative challengers. With headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Chicago, Oklahoma City, and Denver, the agency was founded in 2009 and works with leading brands in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries such as Kraft Natural Cheese, Maple Hill, Hint, Casa Azul, Fogo de Chão, Woodhouse Spas, Lightbridge Academy, and more. Konnect Agency is a certified women-owned business (WBENC). Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel San Antonio, and Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premier REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visitwww.crescenthotels.com andwww.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent onLinkedIn.

