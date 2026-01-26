Konnect Agency Named Public Relations Agency of Record for Yogurtland

PR and Brand Marketing Agency Appointed to Lead National PR Strategy for the Pioneer of Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a full-service public relations and brand marketing agency, has been named the official PR agency of record for Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand.

Under this new partnership, Konnect Agency will lead Yogurtland's national public relations strategy with a focus on lifestyle storytelling. The agency will support efforts to strengthen brand affinity and further position Yogurtland as a go-to destination for families and friends seeking premium, customizable frozen yogurt experiences made with real ingredients.

"Yogurtland represents the kind of brand we're passionate about partnering with: one that brings people together and creates experiences rooted in quality and community," said Sabina Gault, CEO at Konnect Agency. "What sets Yogurtland apart is its commitment to handcrafted flavors, real ingredients, and a personalized dessert experience that turns everyday moments into meaningful connections."

Yogurtland selected Konnect Agency for its expertise in consumer brand storytelling, lifestyle public relations, and franchise marketing. As a returning partner, Konnect Agency brings more than two decades of experience working with both emerging and established brands to build awareness, strengthen brand affinity, and drive meaningful engagement at both the national and regional levels.

"With a growing national footprint, it was important for us to partner with an agency that understands how to scale visibility while staying true to our brand," said Sam Kwon, Head of Project Services, eCommerce & Marketing at Yogurtland. "Konnect Agency's expertise in consumer marketing makes them a strong partner as we continue to showcase our premium frozen yogurt, handcrafted flavors, and commitment to customization."

The appointment marks a strategic step for the brand as it looks to expand visibility and deepen consumer engagement while continuing to deliver high-quality, scratch-made frozen yogurt experiences across its locations.

For more information about Konnect Agency, clients and services, please visit konnectagency.com. For more information regarding Yogurtland including locations or franchising opportunities, please visit yogurtland.com.

About Konnect Agency :

Konnect Agency is an award-winning, independent full-service integrated public relations agency recognized for its creative and strategic campaigns for trusted global brands and innovative challengers. With headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York, Chicago, Oklahoma City, and Denver, the agency was founded in 2009 and works with leading brands in the food and beverage, franchise, family, and lifestyle industries such as Kraft Natural Cheese, Maple Hill, Hint, Casa Azul, Fogo de Chão, Woodhouse Spas, Lightbridge Academy, and more. Konnect Agency is a certified women-owned business (WBENC). Visit Konnect Agency for more information. Follow Konnect Agency on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Yogurtland:

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain and the only frozen yogurt brand in the nation that owns and operates its own dairy facility—creating proprietary flavors exclusively for Yogurtland stores. It's simple: real ingredients make great flavors. From sourcing high-quality ingredients from around the world to crafting original recipes in-house, Yogurtland's dairy is where the magic happens from start to finish, delivering the most authentic-tasting frozen yogurt experience available.

This commitment to quality and innovation has fueled remarkable growth, with Yogurtland achieving double-digit sales increases for four consecutive years and an Average Unit Volume of $943K for traditional stores in 2025.

With over 200 handcrafted flavors developed by its team of Flavorologists—experts in flavor and masters of their craft—Yogurtland provides fans anytime treat for the whole family. From scratch-made creations inspired by flavors from across the globe to an expansive menu of premium toppings, guests can enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert experience. Yogurtland's offerings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere.

Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

SOURCE KONNECT AGENCY