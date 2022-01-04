BEN SCHNAKENBERG JOINS BOW RIVER CAPITAL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR ON THE PRIVATE EQUITY TEAM

Schnakenberg is responsible for directing the group's lower middle market investment activities Tweet this

"As we expand Bow River's Private Equity platform, Ben will play an integral role in our fund strategy, transaction execution, and the strategic management of our portfolio companies," Hiatrides said. "We are pleased to have someone with Ben's experience and leadership on our team as we continue investing capital on behalf of our investors."

"I'm excited to join Bow River Capital, working alongside Greg and the entire team to accelerate the growth of our Private Equity platform and partnering with management teams to enhance the value of their businesses," said Schnakenberg.

Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Schnakenberg was a Partner at High Road Capital Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. Previously, he held roles at LaSalle Bank and Madison Capital Funding.

Schnakenberg received his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his undergraduate degree from Valparaiso University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.bowrivercapital.com

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

