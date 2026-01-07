Bench International Appoints Distinguished Leaders Dr. Freda C. Lewis-Hall and Tatiana Yglesias as Senior Advisors

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bench International, a leading global executive search, recruiting, and advisory firm for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, today announced the appointment of Freda C. Lewis-Hall, MD, DFAPA, MFPM, and Tatiana Yglesias as Senior Advisors, Business Development.

These strategic appointments strengthen Bench's global footprint and advisory capabilities at a pivotal time of transformation across the life sciences ecosystem.

A Legacy Reunited: Freda C. Lewis-Hall

Dr. Freda C. Lewis-Hall is a visionary leader with decades of experience steering some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. Her relationship with Bench International spans her career, placing her in executive roles at a time when she was a pioneering voice in an industry that had yet to fully embrace a wide range of perspectives. She now returns to Bench to provide a "full circle" perspective on talent acquisition and organizational health.

"Throughout my career, I have seen how the right leader can fundamentally change the trajectory of a company and the patients it serves," said Dr. Lewis-Hall. "Bench International was an important part of my journey, and I am thrilled to return in this capacity to help the next generation of life science companies find the transformative leadership they need to thrive."

Global Innovation and Venture: Tatiana Yglesias

Tatiana Yglesias brings over 16 years of international experience as a senior business builder across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. With a background rooted in pharmaceutical commercialization and healthcare innovation, Yglesias specializes in the intersection of science, capital, and people. As the leader of the Boston Chapter of VNTR, she remains at the forefront of the global investor network and as board member of Latinos in Bio, she continues to develop and drive opportunities for top talent, worldwide.

"Bench understands that leadership is the ultimate driver of value creation," said Yglesias. "I am excited to partner with the firm to help companies strengthen the talent foundation that enables innovation, secures investment, and ensures sustainable growth."

A Strategic Vision for the Future

In their roles as Senior Business Development Advisors, Dr. Lewis-Hall and Yglesias will partner with Bench's executive team to deepen client relationships, support strategic expansion, and advise boards and CEOs navigating complex growth cycles.

"Freda and Tatiana represent the gold standard of leadership and innovation in our industry," said Denise (DeeDee) DeMan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bench International. "Freda's return to Bench in an advisory capacity reflects the deep trust and long-term impact that define our work, while Tatiana's expertise in global venture ecosystems ensures we remain ahead of the curve. Together, they enhance our ability to match world-class talent with the companies shaping the future of medicine."

